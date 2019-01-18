All women Assam Rifles Contingent to make history at Rajpath

The dedication to serve the nation, feeling of satisfaction in performing duty and donning and honouring the uniform is what the woman soldiers of the all women Contingent have to say.

For the first time in the history of and also in the para an all women Contingent will be saluting the at the Rajpath this on January 26.

This women Contingent is also special as some of the mahila jawans are kin of martyred soldiers, who have been recruited on compassionate ground.

Some of them shared their experiences to ANI.

Rifle Woman Sunita Thapa, who was recruited in place of her husband said that she had stepped into her husband's shoes only to fulfil his dreams.

Praising the support she is getting from her family, the mother of a five-year-old son said, "The entire family is proud of me and I am proud of the Assam Rifles".

The soldier said that her husband died in an accident when he was on leave and she would try to fulfil all his dream as a soldier.

She also said that she was managing both the role as a mother and a soldier with ease and support from her family.

Another Rifle Woman Gayatri Sharma, who had joined the force one and half years ago, said that she was recruited in the force in place of her father who attained martyrdom in 2001.

The soldier said that she lost her father, who too was an Jawan, when she was just three-years old.

"I got a letter from Assam Rifles to join the force. I will perform my duty with full dedication for my country just like my father," the Rifle Woman said.

Speaking about being selected as part of the Contingent that she was feeling honoured.

The Contingent will be led by

It consists of 144 members excluding two officers and two officers.

Terming the Contingent as special the said for the first time in the history a women Contingent of the para will be marching on the majestic Rajpath.

She said the women soldiers of the force were no less than their men counterparts.

They were successfully performing their duties in counter insurgency in many areas of North East.

