Kolkata metro beefs up security in wake of TMC mega rally

ANI  |  Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] 

Anticipating heavy rush of commuter in the wake of TMC mega opposition rally at the Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday, the Kolkata Metro, which operates under the Ministry of Railways, has beefed up its security arrangements by deploying additional forces apart from the regular contingent.

As apart from the regular daily deployment additional RPF Personnel including officers and staff are roped in for strategic deployment at all stations to tackle any untoward incident.

Also, commandos will be deployed at Dum Dum, Esplanade and Maidan Stations. On the other hand, dog squad will also be deployed. Women RPF personnel would also be deployed in adequate numbers at various stations.

The rally will see opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 23:50 IST

