Amazon adds Alexa features to Fire TV Cube to make it smarter

-
ALSO READ
Hyderabad: Class X student commits suicide after being scolded for playing PUBG
Scolded for playing online game 10th standard student commits
Google's DeepMind AI can now beat humans in multi-player gamer
PUBG says sorry after Indian users shut out of game
HC seeks govt response on PIL against PUBG
-
Amazonadded some key features of its digital assistant Alexa to the Fire TV Cube media player.
As Cnet reports, with voice integration, users can place a call, send voice messages and Drop-In on other Alexa devices right from the Fire TV Cube.
To use new voice features, select your Fire TV Cube from your list of devices in the Alexa app and then enable Alexa Communications and Drop-In functions. The new feature will be rolled out to every compatible device in coming weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU