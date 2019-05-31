JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

People first, people always, says PM Modi after first cabinet meeting
Business Standard

Amazon adds Alexa features to Fire TV Cube to make it smarter

ANI  |  Others 

Amazonadded some key features of its digital assistant Alexa to the Fire TV Cube media player.

As Cnet reports, with voice integration, users can place a call, send voice messages and Drop-In on other Alexa devices right from the Fire TV Cube.

To use new voice features, select your Fire TV Cube from your list of devices in the Alexa app and then enable Alexa Communications and Drop-In functions. The new feature will be rolled out to every compatible device in coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 23:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU