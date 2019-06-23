Amid Taliban attacks, Khalilzad to begin 7th round of peace talks on June 29

Amid sustained attacks in Afghanistan, US Khalilzad will start the seventh round of peace talks on June 29.

He did not disclose the venue of the meeting.

"We'll start the next round of talks on Jun 29. Based on my recent visits to # and #Qatar, I believe all sides want rapid progress," tweeted Khalilzad on Saturday.

For long, Khalilzad has been trying to reach a peace deal with the to end the that has entered its 19th year.

The also held a series of meetings with the Pakistani leadership as a part of Washington's renewed push to bring the Afghan to the negotiating table.

The latest push for peace comes after wrote a letter to Imran Khan, seeking Pakistan's help for the negotiated settlement of the Afghan conflict, Express Tribune reported.

Recently, in response to the Taliban Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada's annual message on Eid, Khalilzad had said that the statement provides "a desire to participate in dialogue with other Afghans and in a final political settlement that will require power sharing."

On Saturday, the Taliban stressed on his previous stance about an end to the presence of the US military and said the group is open for talks but they expect "honesty" from the

The statement read, "He will work to build international support for the Afghan peace process and endeavour to ensure that any peace settlement reached will be sustainable.

