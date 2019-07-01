Amidst heatwave, Haryana govt extends school holidays by one week

With an aim to give relief to students from the sweltering heat, Haryana government on Sunday extended school holidays in all government as well as private schools by one week.

The schools, which were scheduled to be opened today, will now remain closed till July 7.

On Sunday, the temperature touched 42 degree Celsius, while the lowest was 26.6 degree Celsius.

The state will, however, get respite from the heat as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm" for today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)