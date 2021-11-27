Union Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Gujarat on Saturday

Shah is likely to return on either the night of November 28 or November 29 morning | Photo: ANI

Union Home Minister is likely to visit on Saturday.

According to sources, will go to on the evening of November 27 and is likely to return on either the night of November 28 or November 29 morning.

Notably, Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2022 in the state.

BJP, which has been in power in for over two decades, bagged all eight seats which went to by-polls held last month. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly is due in 2022.

In 2017 Assembly polls, secured a majority by winning 99 seats, while Congress bagged 77 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)