Amit Shah, wife Sonal cast vote in Ahmedabad in third phase of LS Polls

president and his wife cast their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections from Sub-Zonal office in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Talking to media here, Shah said: "I appeal to voters across the country to vote in large numbers. Your one vote will make the country secure, prosperous and developed. I appeal to youth and first-time voters to vote for the future of the country. My wishes and thanks to all the voters."

Earlier on Tuesday, Shah accompanied who cast his vote at Nishan Vidyalaya situated in Ahmedabad's Ranip area.

In Gujarat, over four crore voters will decide the fate of 371 candidates in fray for 26 Lok Sabha constituencies and 45 candidates for by-polls in four Assembly seats.

Shah, who is a Rajya Sabha (MP), is contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time. He has been fielded from Gandhinagar constituency, which was last represented by BJP veteran LK Advani.

Besides Gandhinagar, polling will be held in Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, and

