PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

on Tuesday cast his vote here at Nishan Vidyalaya situated in Ahmedabad's Ranip area.

Notably, Ranip area is a part of parliamentary constituency, from where BJP president is contesting.

took a ride in an open SUV this morning as he made his way to to cast his vote in the third phase of the election. Surrounded by his bodyguards, the waved to a long line of people who waved back at him.

Earlier in the morning, the Prime Minister met his mother Heeraben in and sought her blessings.

After voting, he walked in a procession on the streets of

Besides, the Prime Minister also urged the voters to come in "record number" and exercise their franchise.

"Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I'll be voting in in a short while from now," Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Wednesday morning.

In Gujarat, 371 candidates are in the fray for 26 Lok Sabha seats, while 45 candidates are in the fray for by-poll in four Assembly seats.

More than 4 crores 41 lakh voters including 2 crores 14 lakh female voter are eligible to cast their vote in the state. More than 51 thousand polling stations have been set up in the state.

