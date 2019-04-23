Didn't see Sonia Gandhi crying: Salman Khurshid hits back at Amit Shah over Batla house comment

Senior slammed after the latter said that had shed tears for terrorists killed in Batla House encounter but not for the police personnel who lost his life in the incident.

Khurshid said, "He might have seen, I did not see Sonia ji crying. I had said if someone emotionally says 'mujhe ye mat dikhao, sarkar aur police ko kaam karne do' in face of terrorism or when someone suddenly dies, does he call it 'shedding tears'?"

He added, "Agar usko wo rona kehte hain to abhi wo samajh jaayein, ruk jaayein. Wo abhi bahut royenge (If he calls this crying, then he will also soon cry)."

On Monday, had said, "When Batla House encounter happened, shed tears on the killing of terrorists, however, she did not cry for the police personnel who lost his life in the incident. must answer this."

Officially known as Operation Batla House, Batla House encounter took place on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

Two suspected terrorists, and Mohammad Sajid, were killed while two other suspects, and Zeeshan, were arrested.

