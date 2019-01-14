Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla's first look out

A teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film was shared today on Twitter.
The picture shows the superstar walking a bridge with a briefcase in his hand while showing his back to the camera.
The photo portrays the megastar in a corporate look wearing a black suit.
Interestingly, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial is the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller 'Contratiempo.' The film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment and is slated for release on March 8.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Thugs of Hindostan which was released in the year 2018. Currently, the actor is busy with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra where he will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy among others.
