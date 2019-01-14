And it's a wrap for 'Total Dhamaal'

The team of Ajay Devgn's upcoming Bollywood movie 'Total Dhamaal' has wrapped up the shoot for the film.
One of the stars of the film, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a snap with Madhuri Dixit and the director Indra Kumar from the sets, confirming the wrap up.
Interestingly, one of the most popular silver screen pairs of the 90s, Madhuri and Anil have reunited after 19 years for Indra Kumar's adventure comedy.
"And it's a wrap! A totally dhamaal end to #TotalDhamaal! @MadhuriDixit #IndraKumar," he wrote.
Notably, the star-studded cast -- Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash-- will be seen shaking their legs to 'Paisa Yeh Paisa' from Subhash Ghai's 'Karz' in the film.
'Total Dhamaal' is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise 'Dhamaal.' The comedy flick also features Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn and will hit the big screens on February 22.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU