Protest in Pakistan to lift ban on Nandita Das' 'Manto'

Pakistani Journalists and artistes are demanding that Khan government lift the ban on starrer 'Manto'.

On Monday, people in Lahore, Karachi, and stepped out on streets to voice their disapproval on the movie ban.

Awami too was present at the protests and took to in support of the removal of the ban and posted, "Protest against Ban on in Lahore, prominent amongst are Veteran and of AWP, Salima Hashmi, Hussain Majroh Comrade Tanveer Khan, Nusrat, Farideh, Yasmeen, Maryam, Sehyr Naseema, Haider Javed Syed, Irshad Ameen and many other friends took part."

Nandita Das, on her part, took to in a series of posts, thanking the people of for standing up for her

Das wrote, "Thanks to everyone who has taken to the streets to protest against the ban on in I am there with you in spirit, and so is the entire team!"

In a separate tweet, she added, "Amazing to see people out on the streets to protest. Salima Hashmi, and daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and others! Respect and gratitude. #FreeManto #FreeSpeech."

Notably, Saeed Ahmed, a Pakistani playwright in December, had initiated an through an open letter to Khan in which he requested the government to lift the ban on screening of the

"Manto, a critically acclaimed film, directed by Nandita Das, celebrates the life of the who chose as his home during the Partition but is collectively owned and revered by the people of the sub-continent. The audiences and critics worldwide have appreciated the film. However, it is a matter of huge concern that has recently decided to ban the film. The disappointing decision to ban the film has created a hue and cry among writers, poets and intellectuals in the literary circles of Pakistan," Dawn quoted the petition as reading.

Nandita Das' film is based on the life of legendary Saadat Hasan Manto, who chose shift to Pakistan post-partition in 1948 after inhabiting in since 1936. Famous for his controversial writings, Manto faced many trials in the country.

The movie celebrates Manto's controversial yet exalted legacy that is today respected by people of the subcontinent.

