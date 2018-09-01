US ambassador: Victims in Amsterdam stabbing are Americans

The US to the says that two people stabbed in an attack at the Dutch capital's main railway station Friday are both American citizens.

Police shot and wounded a 19-year-old Afghani man immediately after the attack and are questioning him as a suspect.

issued a written statement Saturday saying embassy officials had been in touch with the victims or their families. Police say they have serious but not life threatening injuries.

Hoekstra says, "We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of to provide assistance to them and their families."



Police say they are still trying to establish a motive for the attack and say it was possibly motivated by extremism.

