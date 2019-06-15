AMU starts 'Bridge Course' for Madrasa graduates

-
With an aim to connect Madrasas with the mainstream education and help students to sharpen their skills, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has started a bridge course.
This bridge course will help Madrassa students to update themselves and gain knowledge about the different subjects which were not taught in the Madrasas.
"My English is very poor. By doing a bridge course, I believe that I will be able to speak fluent English. This move by the government is very good. This course is very helpful for us," said Fatima, a Muslim girl who studied in Madrassa since childhood.
Mohammad Riyaz also hailed the move taken by the Centre and suggested that campaigns should be launched in order to create awareness in small villages and towns.
"People in small town and villages are not aware of this course. This course is quite beneficial for us. I am very happy," Riyaz said.
The syllabus of the bridge course includes Information Technology, English, Biology and Personality Development.
