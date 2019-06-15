Everyone should have 'freedom of expression': Chhattisgarh CM

on Friday said charges should not be slapped if someone expresses their opinion. He feels "everyone should have 'Freedom of Expression.'"

Baghel's comment comes after a man in Rajnandgaon was reportedly arrested and charged with in the state for allegedly spreading rumours on over power cuts in the state. He was arrested following a complaint filed by State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL). However, Baghel later directed the police to withdraw the charge.

"Everyone should have freedom of expression. If someone expresses their opinion, sedition charges shouldn't be slapped on him. It was in our manifesto that Section 124 A will be scrapped," Baghel told media while talking about the incident.

"As soon as I had received info, I had expressed displeasure that it should not have been done. But I would also like to say that nobody should misuse to spread rumours. There are separate laws for it. Action should be taken as per them," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)