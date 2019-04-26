Anant Ambani spotted at PM Modi's Mumbai rally

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally here on Friday.
This comes less than ten days after Anant's father extended support to Congress leader Milind Deora in his fight against Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant for South Mumbai parliamentary constituency.
Speaking to media persons present at the venue, Anant said: "I am here to support our country and to listen to our Prime Minister Modi."
In a 137-second video, which Deora shared on Twitter on April 18, Mukesh Ambani was heard saying "Milind is the man for South Mumbai."
"Having represented South Mumbai for 10 years, I believe, Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural ecosystem of the South Bombay constituency," Mukesh had said in the video montage shared by Deora on the micro-blogging site.
Mukesh's endorsement of a Congress candidate comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Anil Ambani in his electioneering.
The Congress president has time and again alleged that Prime Minister Modi favoured Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil in getting him offset deal from Rafale jet maker, Dassault.
South Mumbai will go to polls on April 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU