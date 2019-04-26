Congress is contesting 2019 poll on 1971 agenda, Jaitley's jibe at grand old party

Union Jaitley on Friday took a dig at the party, saying that India's grand old party was contesting the 2019 election on 1971 agenda.

"The is contesting the 2019 election on the 1971 agenda. It is not in tune with the times," Jaitley said in a blog titled -- 'Has the thrown its Hands up?'

"The Congress party and are 48 years behind the times. 2019 and 1971 are 48 years apart. India's social combination and economic profile has completely changed," he said, while adding the 'writing on the wall is clear.'

"Those who lived a life of entitlement all through give up when office seems to be a distant dream," Jaitley said in the blog.

The Congress has promised a "surgical strike" on poverty if his party is voted to power at the Centre.

According to a report released last year, poverty in declined from 38.9 per cent in 2004 to 21.2 per cent in 2011.

Jaitley further said that built up a "fake narrative" on Rafale and loan waiver to business houses, which was "contrary to the truth."

"The fake issues evaporated and now strike no chord with the electorate," he said.

The Union said that Rahul became a victim of his own "falsehood."

"Having to apologise to the for false public narrative, significantly diminishes the credibility of a Rahul became a victim of his own falsehood," said the Finance Minister.

Jaitley further claimed that Rahul offered four seats to out of desperation without realising that Kejriwal was "playing games with him."

"He displayed the desperation of a loser," Jaitley said in the blog.

The Minister alleged that Rahul took Balakot strikes as a "blow to the Congress party" and not to sponsored terrorism.

"Instead of sharing the nationalist mood in the country post-Balakot, Rahul positioned his party against both the interest and the mood. He considered Balakot not a blow to sponsored terrorism but to the Congress party," the said.

The Minister further claimed that "euphoric reaction" on the ground suggests a bigger mandate than 2014 for the NDA.

"The only issue in the future rounds is the width of the margin of victory of the BJP. Will it be a repeat of 2014 in terms of votes or will it be more? The euphoric reaction at the ground suggests a mandate larger than 2014."

"A 65 per cent to 70 per cent approval rating for an is unprecedented in It is reflecting in the groundswell," said Jaitley.

