BJP writes to EC seeking action against Mamata Banerjee for MCC violation

on Friday wrote to the (CEO) seeking prompt action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she violated the Code of Conduct (MCC) by asking her party workers to resort to violence to ensure (TMC) victory in the elections.

The letter written by BJP to the reads, "In an election meeting at Seuri (Bhirbhum PC) held on 25 April 2019; Smt had advised her followers to conduct elections with intimidations and threats. This was a serious violation of MCC, where the of Party was instigating her workers to take the course of violence in the election."

The letter also mentions the need for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to be deployed in all booths for the elections which are to be held in the fourth phase in since violence in the third phase of elections had led to the death of a voter.

The letter further states a brutal attack launched by the forces on the lawyers at Howrah District Court, which according to the BJP, is another example of the pitiable condition of law and order in Bengal.

"On 24 April 2019, there was an incident of a brutal attack on lawyers by the Force at The incident is yet another burning example of the miserable condition of law and order situation of the State."

"As a direct consequence of the unfortunate incident, the agitating legal fraternity has called seize of work (strike) of all legal process of the state including the functioning of the courts till 29 April 2019," the letter states.

The letter further says that there is an immediate need by the and the to intervene and take strong action against the CM for encouraging poll violence and to deploy central armed forces to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Elections in were held in three phases and will continue in the remaining four phases on April 29, May 6,12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

