Here's when Game Of Thrones last season will be premiered

Exciting news for all the 'Game Of Thrones' fans! has finally revealed the date of the premiere of its eighth and final season. The show will begin on April 14, 2019.

The season will run for six episodes and each episode could run as long as 90 minutes, confirmed The The April premiere date will also make GOT eligible for

The announcement was accompanied by a short eye-catching teaser that showed the Stark siblings including (played by Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner) and (played by Maisie William) walking through the Crypt of Winterfell, confronting their own graves as the icy threat of the White Walkers approaches them.

In some earlier footages from the season, Sansa Stark can be seen welcoming Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) to Winterfell and giving her control over her family's ancestral land.

The seventh season of the show saw Westeros on the brink of its deadliest war yet. Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister (played by Peter Dinklage) and other legendary figures within the Thrones canon were able to cast aside their differences and work together toward fighting a common enemy, The of the Dead which is led by the vicious Night King. At the final scene of season seven, the White Walkers burst through the great ice Wall of Westeros, launching their march on the Seven Kingdoms, with Daenerys Targaryen's zombified ice dragon in tow.

While all this happens, Cersei Lannister (played by Lena Headey), the of seven kingdoms, refuses to set aside her own self-interest for the sake of the survival of the species. Towards the end, Cersei announces her intentions to hire a mercenary company to destroy the combined Stark and Targaryen forces.

While the Night King poses the greatest threat at the moment, it would be a grave mistake to discount Cersei's deadly pettiness.

The season seven finale also confirmed that is the true heritage as the son of and Lyanna Stark, which quite possibly gives him the greatest claim to the throne if only by birthright.

