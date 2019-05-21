Andhra: Boy suffocated to death in locked car at Navy quarters

An eight-year-old boy, named Vinod, suffocated to death inside a locked car at quarters in on Monday.

Vinod's father works for a On Monday, he came to the officer's home and cleaned his car. However, he locked the car without realising that his son was inside.

The police is now taking permission from the officials to investigate the case.

Bhaskar, Inspector, Malakapuram Police Station, said, "Since the place where the incident took place is under Navy, we are trying to get the permission of officials to investigate the case.

