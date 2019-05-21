Expect new govt. to bring petroleum under ambit of GST: HPCL Chairman

Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Tuesday said that they expect the new government to bring under the GST regime.

Speaking about his expectations from the new government, Surana told ANI, "This government has done lots of reforms. do not get input credit on because of them not being under GST. Our expectation from the new government is to bring under the GST regime."

Upon being asked about the upward trend in fuel prices after the culmination of the general elections, Surana reiterated that the prices are dependent on international factors and said, " prices depend on international factors. There are factors like US- trade relations, the tension in Venezuela, tension in the among others. As domestic prices are linked with exchange rates hence it fluctuates according to global situations."

He also outlined that ban imposed by the US on supply from would not have much impact on HPCL's crude sourcing strategy.

"HPCL doesn't import much from and there are also alternatives to it, so there is not going to be any impact on us", he said.

Replying to another question about HPCL having any dues from grounded Jet Airways, Surana informed that Jet doesn't have any outstanding with HPCL.

In past, many key political leaders across party lines have batted for the inclusion of in GST.

In October last year, once again called for the inclusion of petrol and diesel under the ambit of the (GST).

In Spetember, Union Petroleum and had also said that petrol and diesel should come under the ambit of (GST).

"I want petrol and diesel to come under the ambit of GST. The should take a decision on this. State governments are more powerful than the Centre in the meeting," Pradhan had said.

The new government in the Centre will be formed after the announcement of results on May 23. Most exit polls have predicted a second-term for Narendra Modi led NDA government.

