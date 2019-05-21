Jodhpur: 4-year-old girl dies after falling in borewell

A four-year-old girl died after she fell into a 400-feet deep borewell in a village in Rajasthan's district on Monday.

A massive 13-hour rescue operation was carried out to bring out the child safely. The incident took place in Melana village of district.

The 4-year-old girl, who has been identified as Seema, fell into the borewell while playing near it.

Oxygen was also provided to the girl through a pipe to keep her alive, an had informed ANI.

In April also, a three-year-old girl had accidentally fallen into a borewell but was successfully rescued by the police.

The girl was taken out of the borewell after two hours of operation.

