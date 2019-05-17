Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to meet EC today

-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the officials of Election Commission (EC) on Friday.
Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had on Thursday "strongly opposed" the Election Commission's decision to hold repolling at five booths under Chandragiri and Chittoor parliamentary constituencies and termed it as "partial one-sided and undemocratic".
"I am writing this letter to strongly oppose the partial one-sided and undemocratic motivated actions of the EC. The decision to conduct repolling in five polling stations under 166-Chandragiri and 25-Chittoor parliamentary constituencies," Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said in the letter.
The EC had on Wednesday declared the poll held on April 11 in these five stations as void and ordered that a re-polling be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on May 19.
Meanwhile, Naidu might also meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah and Sharad Yadav, today.
