Amit Shah does damage control on Godse controversy

president Shah on Friday sought to do damage control on the Godse controversy by saying the statements made by Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and two MPs-- Hegde and Nalin Kateel--were against the official stand and ideology of the party and has referred the matter to disciplinary committee for action.

"The statements given by Shri Anantkumar Hegde, Sadhvi and Shri in the past two days are their personal statements. has nothing to do with them," Shah said on as a controversy raged over backing Godse, the assassin of the father of the nation.

Shah's second tweet said that the statements made by three leaders go against BJP's ideology and would be dealt with strictly after the internal disciplinary committee files a report.

"They have retracted their statements and have also apologized for them. Still these statements, made in public, go against BJP's ideology and dignity and are being taken seriously by the party which has decided to send the three statements to the disciplinary committee," the tweet read.

"The disciplinary committee has been asked to collect the response of the three leaders and submit a report on the same within 10 days to the party," his final tweet read.

On Thursday, had started a controversy by saying "Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'".

and another party on Friday took to to add fuel to the controversy.

Hegde said, "Am glad that 7 decades later today's generation debates in a changed perceptional environment and gives good scope for the condemned to be heard upon. #NathuramGodse would have finally felt happy with this debate!"

Nalin compared Godse with former and 2008 terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab. He tweeted, "Godse killed one, Kasab killed 72, killed 17,000. You judge who is more cruel in this??"

As their tweets attracted attention, both of them deleted their controversial remarks.

Shah's second tweet said that the statements made by three leaders go against BJP's ideology and would be dealt with strictly after the internal disciplinary committee files a report.

"They have retracted their statements and have also apologized for them. Still, these statements made in public, go against BJP's ideology and dignity and are being taken seriously by the party which has decided to send the three statements to the disciplinary committee," the tweet read.

"The disciplinary committee has been asked to collect the response of the three leaders and submit a report on the same within 10 days to the party," his final tweet read.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)