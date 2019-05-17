Mayawati not married, does not know what family is: Ramdas Athawale

on Friday took a sexist jibe at by saying that the BSP supremo does not know how to handle a husband as she is not married. Athawale's comments come after stated that women leaders in are afraid of their husbands meeting Modi as they fear it will result in them being abandoned.

The of the Republican Party of India, a member of the BJP-led NDA, also added that he respects and she should refrain from making such statements.

"Mayawati is making remarks about and his wife. She (Mayawati) is not married, she does not know what a family is, had she been married she would have known how to handle a husband. We respect Mayawati, she should not make such statements," Athawale told ANI.

In the same breath, the batted for civility in and said anyone's family should not be attacked.

"I feel Mayawati only knows how to accuse people. She is baffled and distributed and which why she is putting such allegations on others. I feel that it is not right to disrespect our Prime like this. I also feel that no one should attack someone's family," said the

On May 13, Mayawati had appealed to women to not vote for Modi as a tribute to his wife, who, the said, was abandoned by him.

"I came to know that in BJP, married women are worried when they see their husbands meeting Modi as they fear that Modi may separate them from their husbands, just the way he left his own wife. I appeal all women not to vote for Modi, this would be a true tribute to Modi's wife who was abandoned," the former had told ANI.

In his conclusion, Athawale exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will again become the and Democratic Alliance will again bag more than 350 seats. "I feel that in 2014 we won the election in the name of Narendra but this time we will win the election for the work he has done. Narendra will again become the I think will cross 282 seats and NDA will get more than 350 seats this polls."

Last round of voting for elections will be held on May 19 and counting is scheduled for May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)