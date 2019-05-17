Modi bribed Varanasi voters, why EC not keeping eye as in Bengal?: Mayawati

BSP supremo on Friday alleged that bribed and threatened voters in and questioned why the is not keeping an eye on the parliamentary constituency like in

In a Hindi tweet, claimed that outsiders are luring and threatened people in to vote for the who is seeking re-election from the seat.

Her tweet roughly translates to, "How can free and fair polls be held if efforts are being made to ensure Narendra Modi's victory in every situation through outsiders by first luring people and then threatening them? Why is not keeping an eye on Varanasi like in "

[{402a9a47-c945-44c0-b8af-58bc0aa6a5de:intradmin/Image1_xmHvQ9C.JPG}]

Mayawati's latest barb adds to the war of words between Modi and the former While the has time and again accused Modi and his party of not fulfilling poll promises of 204, Modi has termed her alliance with and as 'mahamilavat'.

Polling will be held in Varanasi and twelve other seats of in the seventh and the final phase of the elections on Sunday. The result will be announced on May 23.

Modi defeated Aam Aadmi Party's from the seat in 2014 by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)