Andhra: Demolition of 'Praja Vedika' begins

The process of demolition of 'Praja Vedika', a public grievance hall constructed by previous government in the state, started on Tuesday evening.

'Praja Vedika' was constructed adjacent to the residence of former N Chandrababu Naidu as a grievance hall.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy had on Monday ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika'. Jagan, while addressing a collectors' conference at 'Praja Vedika', claimed that the hall was constructed illegally and by violating many acts. He also stated that this was the last meeting taking place at the building.

At first, the hall was planned to be demolished on Wednesday morning. However, the preponed the process and started the demolition process today itself.

In fact, Naidu is expected to reach his residence this night. His convoy left for Moments after his convoy left, the demolition process started.

On June 5, Naidu had written a letter to Reddy urging him to allocate the 'Praja Vedika' so that he can use it as his office in the position of of Opposition.

The residence of Naidu and 'Praja Vedika', both are situated on the banks of

