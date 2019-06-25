US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrives in India

of States, Michael Pompeo, arrived in late on Tuesday for his first high-level engagement with PM Modi-led NDA regime after elections.

Pompeo will meet S Jaishankar on Wednesday when issues relating to imports from and the S-400 missile deal with are expected to come up.

The three-day visit of Pompeo comes amidst rising tensions between the US and over fresh sanctions imposed on Tehran, an issue which is likely to come up for discussion between the two sides on Wednesday.

Following fresh US sanctions, Indian companies are also facing a tough time and many have reportedly stopped importing from Government sources, however, say that will take any decision on the issue keeping its and interest in mind.

Diplomatic sources said there is no structured agenda and is expected to urge for de-escalation of tensions between and They said there could be a discussion on the situation in the region, which has a big Indian diaspora.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)