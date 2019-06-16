Andhra Home Min Sucharita thanks CM Jagan for keeping faith in Dalit woman

Mekathoti Sucharita, who assumed office in state secretariat on Sunday, thanked Jagan Mohan for keeping faith in a Dalit woman while handing over such a crucial responsibility.

Sucharita is the from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community from district. constituency is an SC reserved constituency in the district, representing the

In recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, she defeated Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad.

Ahead of assuming the office, she offered prayers related to all religions. Sucharita has become the to join the cabinet of 24 ministers.

She assured that stern action will be taken on those who harass women, adding that necessary acts will be brought in this regard.

Asserting that ragging and harassment will be eradicated from the state, she said that steps will be taken so that the women can directly go and complain in any police station.

The said, "A special toll-free number will be set up for woman safety."

She also said that weekly offs will be implemented for police persons and expressed readiness to form four battalions including women and tribals.

Sucharita observed that women constables are facing many problems due to lack of facilities and she would give priority to their welfare.

