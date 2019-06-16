Andhra Home Min Sucharita thanks CM Jagan for keeping faith in Dalit woman

JUST IN
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, who assumed office in state secretariat on Sunday, thanked state Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for keeping faith in a Dalit woman while handing over such a crucial responsibility.

Sucharita is the first woman minister from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community from Guntur district. Prathipadu Assembly constituency is an SC reserved constituency in the district, representing the state legislative assembly in India.

In recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, she defeated Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad.

Ahead of assuming the office, she offered prayers related to all religions. Sucharita has become the first woman Dalit Minister to join the cabinet of 24 ministers.

She assured that stern action will be taken on those who harass women, adding that necessary acts will be brought in this regard.

Asserting that ragging and harassment will be eradicated from the state, she said that steps will be taken so that the women can directly go and complain in any police station.

The Home Minister said, "A special toll-free number will be set up for woman safety."

She also said that weekly offs will be implemented for police persons and expressed readiness to form four battalions including women and tribals.

Sucharita observed that women constables are facing many problems due to lack of facilities and she would give priority to their welfare.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 21:30 IST

