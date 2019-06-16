Tamil Nadu: Locals worship Lord Ganesh in tree trunk

People usually worship idols in temples but here in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, people worship an image of Lord in roots and trunk of a Gulmohar tree.

Locals had created an image of Lord in the tree after an impression resembling the God appeared.

"We call this tree temple. Whatever we pray for in front of this tree we get it. We visit it before leaving to office/school every day," said one of the locals.

Most of the trees on the pavement are usually dry, but the leaves on this tree are always green. That is because devotees clean the roots, water and worship the tree every day. Ultimately the tree is protected, said another local.

