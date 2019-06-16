BJP will be at forefront of pro-people governance: PM Modi

on Sunday promised the citizens of the country to be at the forefront of 'pro-people governance,' facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'

After the conclusion of the BJP's parliamentary party meeting here, tweeted: "BJP is grateful for the people's blessings. We assure our fellow Indians that we will be at the forefront of pro-people governance and facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.' Sharing pictures from the parliamentary party meet."

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Road Transport and were among the party leaders, who attended the meeting.

The parliamentary party committee meeting came close on the heels of an all-party meeting. The committee was reconstituted on Tuesday with and Shah as its members.

has been appointed the of the party in the Lok Sabha while has been appointed the of the party in the Rajya Sabha with Piyush Goyal as his deputy, according to a statement released by the party.

has been appointed the government's while and V Murleedharan will be the Deputy of the government in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, respectively.

Dr has been appointed the party's in the Lok Sabha and has been appointed the party's Chief Whip in the of Parliament.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.

On the first two days, new MPs will take the oath. The election of the of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on June 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)