J-K Police SHO injured in Anantnag attack succumbs to injuries at AIIMS

The Station House Officer (SHO) Arshad Khan of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was injured in Anantnag terror attack on June 12, succumbed to his injuries at the AIIMS here on Sunday.
Forty-year-old Khan was flown to the national capital earlier in the day after his condition deteriorated but doctors here could not save his life.
Five CRPF personnel attained martyrdom and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.
Terrorists carried out a stand-off firing attack at KP Road in Anantnag at about 4:50 pm on Wednesday.
Among those martyred were are ASI Ramesh Kumar (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT Mahesh Kumar Kushwaha (Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT Sandeep Yadav (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh).
