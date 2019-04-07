Andhra polls: Nara Lokesh's wife holds roadshow in Mangalagiri

-
-
Nara Brahmani, wife of Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu, on Sunday held a roadshow for her husband in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.
Telugu Desam Party has fielded Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri constituency.Brahmani at first visited Mahakali temple at K R Konduru village and offered prayers for her husband's victory. She also offered prayers at a church.
From there onwards, she met villagers at Penumuli and Chintalapudi and spoke with them for a while. Brahmani urged people to consider the efforts made by the TDP to develop the state. It is worth mentioning that Brahmani is a granddaughter of TDP founder N T Rama Rao and daughter of film actor and MLA Balakrishna. Brahmani, who is an entrepreneur, also works for the well-being of society through NTR Trust.
Lokesh had filed his nomination paper on March 23 to contest from Mangalagiri constituency in Amaravati in the ensuing Assembly polls, while his father N Chandrababu Naidu will contest from Kuppam seat in Chittoor district for the seventh consecutive time.
TDP supported the BJP-led government after 2014 Lok Sabha elections but withdrew the support in March last year over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh.
In 2014 assembly elections, Naidu-led TDP won 103 seats and YSR Congress Party bagged 67 seats. BJP had won only four seats and the Congress could not get even a single seat.
Elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
