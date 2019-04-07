No CBI, Income Tax, ED for BJP: Anand Sharma

on Sunday hit out at the BJP alleging that there was no (CBI), (ED) for the ruling party.

"Investigative agencies are being misused. All this is happening during election time. Has any agency gone to the BJP office to investigate how crores of money are being spent by them? There's no CBI, Income Tax and ED for them," he said here while speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Income Tax officials carried out raids at the residences of Kamal Nath's private secretary, Praveen Kakkar, in and former R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.Kakkar is Kamal Nath's on Special Duty (OSD). At around 3 am, a team of over 15 officers began searching Praveen Kakkar's house situated in Vijaynagar, sources said.

Apart from Kakkar, the I-T officials have also raided the offices of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt Ltd, Amira Group, and Moser

Chief Minister's nephew is the of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt Ltd.

A large amount of cash was recovered during the raid at the residential premises of Prateek Joshi in

More than 300 I-T officials were involved in conducting the raids, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)