Andhra Pradesh: 11-year old molested in Krishna district

Police arrested a person for allegedly trying to take advantage of an 11-year old girl here on Tuesday.

"The accused, identified as K Edukondalu, allegedly lured the girl and misbehaved with her when the girl was playing near her house," said Nandigama DSP,

Parents of the girl complained to the police when the girl informed them about the incident.

A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) and section 354A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation in the incident is on, added the

