LS polls: AAP writes to EC against PMO for violating poll code

The Party (AAP) on Tuesday complained to the against the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The party states that it has been reported in a news report that an "e-mail was sent by an in NITI Aayog to bureaucrats in all the Union Territories on April 8."

AAP stated that as per the article, NITI Aayog has asked bureaucrats to prepare a write-up for PMO on the highlights and important features of Union Territories - historical, local heroes, culture, religious and economic.

"The email was addressed to the to the Administrator, Chandigarh, the of and the of Puducherry, among others," the AAP stated in its letter.

"This is clear violation of the model code of conduct and the direction of the which says that 'ministers shall not combine their visit with electioneering work and shall not also make use of or personnel during the electioneering work'... Request you to conduct an enquiry and take appropriate action as early as possible," AAP said.

