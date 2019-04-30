Modi has not taken single vacation in 30 years unlike Rahul Gandhi : Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a single day of vacation since last 30 years while Congress president Rahul Gandhi often goes on leave as soon as the temperature soars a little.
"Narendra Modi is among those leaders who work relentlessly. I have known him for the last many years. Since the last 30 years, he has not taken a single vacation or leave even for a day and he works more than 11 hours a day. On the other hand, Rahul 'Baba' often goes for a vacation as soon as the temperature go up a little bit," said Amit Shah while addressing an election rally here on Tuesday.
The BJP president further said that Rahul Gandhi goes on vacation in such a manner that even his mother Sonia Gandhi does not know whereabouts.
"He goes for a vacation in such a manner that even his mother Sonia Gandhi doesn't know where he has gone and searches for her 'betwa' (son). Even the mother doesn't know where the 'betwa' has gone," said Shah.
Shah further alleged that during 10 years of the UPA rule, scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore took place.
"The government of Rahul baba, the 10 years of the government of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, had done scam of Rs 12 lakh crore. Their scams are equally everywhere. In 'Antrakish' they have done 2G, on 'Aakash' they have done AgustaWestland helicopter scam, in 'Bhumi' Adarsh Society scam, in 'dariya' submarine scam, and in 'pataal' coal scam," said Shah.
While 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan will go to polls on May 6 during the fifth phase, 13 seats have already voted on April 29.
