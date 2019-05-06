Andhra Pradesh: 30 injured in bus accident

At least 30 people sustained injuries after a private bus, reportedly overspeeding, lost control and met with an near Nawabpeta in mandal in district in the wee hours of Monday.

The bus carrying 40 passengers was travelling from to

The injured have been shifted to for treatment.

Police had to struggle to pull out the of the bus who was stuck in the cabin.

The passengers allege that the bus was being driven recklessly and the refused to pay heed to their requests to slow down.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)