JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

PM Modi reaches Odisha to review post Fani situation
Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh: 30 injured in bus accident

ANI  |  General News 

At least 30 people sustained injuries after a private bus, reportedly overspeeding, lost control and met with an accident near Nawabpeta in Penuganchiprolu mandal in Krishna district in the wee hours of Monday.

The bus carrying 40 passengers was travelling from Yanam to Hyderabad.

The injured have been shifted to Vijayawada for treatment.

Police had to struggle to pull out the driver of the bus who was stuck in the cabin.

The passengers allege that the bus was being driven recklessly and the driver refused to pay heed to their requests to slow down.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 09:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU