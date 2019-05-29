Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu elected as Legislative Party leader

Outgoing and TDP chief N Chandrababu on Wednesday was elected as the

Newly-elected party's MLAs, MPs and other senior leaders also attended the meeting.

resigned from after YS Jagan steered (YSRCP) to win by an absolute majority in the Assembly poll.

YSRCP won 151 seats out of 175, whereas TDP's tally fell drastically from 102 in 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.

In the Lok Sabha results too YSRCP managed to win 22 of the 25 parliamentary seats while TDP could win only 3 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)