Andhra Pradesh: Four persons arrested for kidnapping baby boy

Four persons have been arrested here on Wednesday in connection with a case of the kidnapping of a one-month-old baby boy.

"Rayapati Kumari and her husband Pola Rao hail from Cherakupalem village in Guntur district. They have been living in Anakapalli for some time. They have a five-year-old daughter and one-month-old baby boy," said the Andhra Pradesh police in a press meet.

"Radha and Chalapati are a couple from Bangalore. They married 12 years ago, but don't have children. So they asked their relatives, Annapurna and Apparao, to search for a baby boy. The couple Annapurna and Apparao reside in Bayyavaram village, Kasimkota Mandal in Visakhapatnam district. They asked Kumari and Polarao to give up their baby boy. Polarao accepted, but Kumari denied to give her son," the police added.

"On July 1 when Kumari and family were sleeping on the platform, Apparao, Annapurna and two more persons from Bangalore named Suresh and Mamata kidnapped the baby boy. Based on the complaint of Kumari, the police investigated and took the accused into their custody. They returned the baby boy to his mother," the police said.

