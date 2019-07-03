Hyderabad Traffic Police installs LED strip lights at signals to help pedestrians

In a unique move the traffic police here have installed LED strip lights at signals to curb signal jumping and help pedestrians cross the roads with ease.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, told ANI on Wednesday: "We could see many commuters jumping signals in the city. To curb this, we have installed LED strip lights on the stop line at traffic junctions on a pilot basis."

"When the red light is seen on the signals, the commuters become conscious and try not to cross at that time. At the same time, these lights will also help pedestrians to cross the roads because at many junctions we can see the commuters occupy the zebra crossing," he said.

He said that only after two days of installing LED strip lights, there has been a significant improvement in the traffic situation and the department has received a good feedback from the public.

"It has been two days since the installation of these LED strip lights. We have noticed improvement even during the day time. We are also getting good feedback from the public. In coming days we are going to extend it to other signals too," added Kumar.

The public have appreciated the move of the Traffic Department of the city police, saying that it has brought awareness amongst the people.

"The lights installed by the Traffic Department are not only creating awareness among the commuters about traffic rules but are also helping the pedestrians," said Govindh Reddy, a local.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)