Tharoor asks if Centre is drafting any legislation to overturn Supreme Court's Sabarimala judgment

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday asked Minister of Law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad if the Centre is in the process of drafting any legislation to overturn Supreme Court's Sabarimala judgment for restoring the traditions of the temple.

Tharoor in the Lok Sabha asked: "If the government is considering or is in the process of drafting any legislation including an amendment to the Constitution in the matter."

However, Prasad refused to give any details. He said: "The matter is sub-judice.

