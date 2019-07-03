MP: Doctor attacked in district hospital in Bhind

A doctor was attacked here on Tuesday night by a patient's kin after he referred the ailing man to a different hospital.

This comes days after doctors across the nation staged protests calling for better security for medicos in government hospitals. The medical fraternity last month came out to protest after a junior doctor in Kolkata's NRS medical college was brutally attacked by a patient's kin.

In the present case, a patient had suffered injuries following a scuffle in Naoli Har village of the district. His family members took him to the emergency ward of the hospital here.

The doctor on duty, referred the patient to Gwalior citing grave injuries. The family members, however, wanted to get the person treated in the district hospital itself.

An argument followed which turned violent and the patient's family members physically attacked the doctor.

The doctor has registered an FIR with the local police.

