Andhra Pradesh Govt transfers, gives new postings to 22 IPS officers

The government on Sunday issued an order to transfer and post 22 (IPS) officers with an immediate effect.

This move comes after the issuing a transfer order for some of its Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and one each of their IPS, (IRPS), and Indian Foreign Services(IFS) officers on Saturday.

A government order released by Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam today mentioned the names of the IPS officers transferred and given new postings with an immediate effect.

According to the order, AR Anuradha who was waiting for posting was posted as Director General of State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

On transfer, K Satyanarayana is posted as of Police, PTO. N ADGP Road Safety is transferred and posted as of Police, Welfare and Sports, while IGP Guntur Range is transferred and posted as of Police,

The names of other IPS officers transferred or given new postings are N Balasubrahmanyam, Mahesh Chandra Laddha, Vineet Brijlal, B Srinivasulu, G Srinivas, Ch Srikanth, G Pala Raju, LKV Ranga Rao, S Harikrishna, KV Mohan Rao, GVK Ashok Kumar, Sarvashresta Tripathi, Dr Koya Praveen, Vikrant Patil, S Ranga Reddy, K and M Deepika.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)