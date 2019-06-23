Pakistani national travelling in Thar Express held with Swiss marked gold biscuit

The officials of the Customs Department at Munaobao railway station have arrested a Pakistani citizen for possessing a Swiss marked gold biscuit.

According to official sources, Shabbir Husain, who was travelling on from to India, was arrested on Saturday night.

He was carrying 50 grams of Swiss marked gold biscuit. The market price of this gold biscuit has been pegged at Rs 1,65,000.

The Customs Department seized the gold from the passenger and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

The Customs Department seized two more gold bangles from two another Pakistani nationals.

The estimated value of all gold items recovered from Pakistani nationals has been pegged at around Rs 2,63,126.

