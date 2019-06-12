JUST IN
Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh: Police, Maoists exchange fire

ANI  |  General News 

An exchange of fire took place between police and Maoists at Gummarevula village in Visakhapatnam Rural area on Wednesday.

The encounter broke out when the police were conducting combing operations at the area along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, police sources said.

Three rifles, 15 kit bags and a landmine were recovered from the spot, they said.

No police personnel was injured.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 15:58 IST

