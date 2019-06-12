Andhra Pradesh: Police, Maoists exchange fire

An exchange of fire took place between police and Maoists at Gummarevula village in Rural area on Wednesday.

The encounter broke out when the police were conducting combing operations at the area along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, police sources said.

Three rifles, 15 kit bags and a landmine were recovered from the spot, they said.

No police personnel was injured.

