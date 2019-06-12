Slot allocation scam: ED approves Praful Patel's application to appear later

The (ED) on Wednesday approved the application of former Civil Aviation seeking another date to appear before the investigating body.

ED granted him time till 11 am on June 17 to appear for further questioning.

Patel on Tuesday appeared before the ED for the second consecutive day in connection with the He was questioned for over nine hours on Tuesday.

The is being questioned for his alleged involvement in awarding favourable air traffic rights to foreign airlines that caused losses to carrier

On Monday, Patel was questioned for nearly eight hours by the ED. He refused to answer on what transpired at the probe office.

The name of Patel, who was the civil aviation between 2004 and 2011, surfaced in a charge sheet filed by the ED against on March 30.

The agency had in its charge sheet said that Talwar, who is currently in judicial custody, allegedly acted as a middleman to favour foreign private airlines. It also said that Talwar was in regular touch with the former Aviation

