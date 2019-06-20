Andhra: Six-year-old dies after tree branch falls on school roof

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

A six-year-old student died and one other sustained injuries after a tree branch fell down on the roof of a Municipal Elementary School in Tenali town on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep.

Soon after the incident, both the students were shifted to district level hospital in town, where Sandeep was declared brought dead while the other is undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 04:46 IST

