Another NCP MLA Manikrao Kakate reaches Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai

Another NCP MLA Manikrao Kakate, who was missing since yesterday and who reportedly accompanied Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to the Governor's residence, reached the Renaissance hotel here on Sunday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also present at this hotel to meet the MLAs. Apart from Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had reached the hotel on Sunday afternoon to meet the NCP MLAs.

Yesterday, the NCP moved 44 MLAs to Renaissance Hotel -- the very same day that BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar lent support to the BJP and took oath as deputy chief minister.

