TN: Women protest against liquor shop in Rameswaram

Fiercely criticising a proposal to open a liquor shop in Akkalmadam, local women on Sunday launched a protest in Rameshwaram on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, a woman protester said, "We have already given a representation to the Governor on the proposed wine shop which is likely to open in Akkalmadam area. We are strongly against the proposal of the shop. It will be dangerous for the villagers and the women in particular. Anti-social elements could also play a mischievous role."

She also alleged that many residents were storing liquor bottles in their homes and were selling it for profits.

"Here, the sale of liquor has become like a cottage industry where people store bottles in their house and sell them for profit. This is pity on our government that instead of establishing educational institutions and doing welfare activities, they are opening more and more liquor shops," she added.

The agitated protesters have demanded that alcohol shops should not be allowed in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)